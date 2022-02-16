Alpha Token Achieves Market Cap of $750,024.45 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 307.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $750,024.45 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0216 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 65.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

