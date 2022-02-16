Alphacat (ACAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $338,955.46

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $338,955.46 and $72,353.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

