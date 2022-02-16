alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.70

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.70 ($18.98) and last traded at €16.54 ($18.80), with a volume of 413939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.63 ($18.90).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AOX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.99 ($20.44).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.