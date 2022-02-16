AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,900 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 1,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 240.1 days.

Shares of ATGFF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51.

ATGFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

