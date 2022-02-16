Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $119.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $97.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alteryx by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Alteryx by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Alteryx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

