Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.52.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 290,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2,522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.