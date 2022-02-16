Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,665,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,869. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,371,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,365,000. 50.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

