Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Short Interest Down 26.4% in January

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 757,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altimmune by 900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,148,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

