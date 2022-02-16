Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Shares Sold by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Altitude Acquisition worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 905,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 686,111 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,797,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,385,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Altitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.