Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.55-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. 2,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,130. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

