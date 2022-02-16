Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €214.00 ($243.18) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Amadeus FiRe stock traded up €3.00 ($3.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €172.20 ($195.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The firm has a market cap of $984.65 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €111.00 ($126.14) and a 1 year high of €206.50 ($234.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €176.49.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

