Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €214.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) has been given a €214.00 ($243.18) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Amadeus FiRe stock traded up €3.00 ($3.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €172.20 ($195.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949. The firm has a market cap of $984.65 million and a P/E ratio of 29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Amadeus FiRe has a 1 year low of €111.00 ($126.14) and a 1 year high of €206.50 ($234.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €170.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €176.49.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
