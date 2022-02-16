Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Shares Down 1.2%

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC) shares dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 22,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 196,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$158.29 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Amarillo Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

