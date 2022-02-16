Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lion Street Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,846.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $3,155,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $11.29 on Wednesday, hitting $3,118.92. 28,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,217.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,337.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

