Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN traded up $14.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,144.86. 65,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,217.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3,337.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

