Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123,629 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,186,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $3,129.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,217.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,337.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

