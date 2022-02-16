Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $251,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,102.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,217.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3,337.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

