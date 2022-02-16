Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $3,155,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,142.35. The company had a trading volume of 80,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,217.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3,337.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

