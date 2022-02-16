Amedisys (AMED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.52 and a 52-week high of $310.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Amedisys by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,835 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amedisys by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

