AMEPAY Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.45 million and $81,065.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

