American Finance Trust (AFIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on AFIN. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Aegis started coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

In other American Finance Trust news, Director Stanley R. Perla bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 454.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 162,196 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.