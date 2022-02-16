American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 7,208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 281,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.81 and a twelve month high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

