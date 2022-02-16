American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

American International Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 3,416,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

