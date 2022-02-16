American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Manor Road Capital Partners LLC

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 8.2% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Amundi bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 393,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

