American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Up 51.4% in January

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,100 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 15th total of 144,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE:AVD opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $465.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in American Vanguard by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

