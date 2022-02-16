American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.40.

AWK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.44. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

