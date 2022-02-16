American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.46. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.390-$4.490 EPS.

AWK stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.29. 1,870,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,808. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $2.70. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after buying an additional 55,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.