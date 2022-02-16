Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Short Interest Update

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,688,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWLIF traded up 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 570,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,106. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.94. Ameriwest Lithium has a twelve month low of 0.53 and a twelve month high of 1.37.

