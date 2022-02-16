AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AME stock opened at $131.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

