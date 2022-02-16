AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $924,046.77 and approximately $19,690.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.25 or 0.07101081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,967.64 or 0.99933512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002955 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.