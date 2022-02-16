Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

NASDAQ:AMPL traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 1,652,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,817. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.02.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. 63.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $771,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.