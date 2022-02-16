Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

AMPL traded down $2.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,817. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,140,354.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $5,837,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMPL. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

