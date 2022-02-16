Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,817. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.02. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

Get Amplitude alerts:

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $3,584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $1,622,939.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,509 shares of company stock worth $8,524,082 in the last ninety days. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $5,837,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.