Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.17

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 93251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

