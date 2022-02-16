ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.57

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $4.35. ANA shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 6,201 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.40.
ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)
