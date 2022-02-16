Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ALGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,163 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,642. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,035. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.33. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.