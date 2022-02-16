Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 56.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.97%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. 69,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $56.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of -0.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

