Analysts Anticipate MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE MSA opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.24. MSA Safety has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last 90 days. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

