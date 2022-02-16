Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.44. CSX reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

