Analysts Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE HYLN remained flat at $$4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 88,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $731.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

In other Hyliion news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $39,955.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter worth about $894,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

