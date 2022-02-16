Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.70. Service Co. International reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,755,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $10,177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 94,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

