Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

Several research analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.15.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

