Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kintara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.
Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.
Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile
Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
