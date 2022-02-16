Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kintara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of KTRA stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.