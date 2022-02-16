Analysts Offer Predictions for Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blade Air Mobility in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

BLDE stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $25,315,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

