Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 16th (ALX, ALYA, ARAV, ARTH, ASHTY, ASOMY, ATCX, AUOTY, BHOOY, BLDE)

Analysts' updated eps estimates for Wednesday, February 16th:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It develops products that make surgery and interventional care faster and safer by using an approach to stop bleeding, control leaking, and provide other advantages during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s lead product candidate includes AC5 (TM), a biocompatible synthetic peptide, to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $303.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blade Air Mobility Inc. provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. Blade Air Mobility Inc., formerly known as EXPERIENCE INV, is based in New York, United States. “

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL). UBS Group AG issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $121.00 to $136.00.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $108.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,350.00 to $960.00.

