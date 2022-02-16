Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) recently:

2/5/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/3/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $605.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $718.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Thermo Fisher Scientific was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $609.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Thermo Fisher has outperformed its industry. The company delivered a strong performance in the last-reported third quarter, leveraging on a significant rebound in its base business. Strong end market growth was driven by robust fundamentals in the life sciences, strong economic activity globally and strong pandemic response. The raised 2021 guidance too buoys optimism about this strong growth momentum to continue through the rest of the year. Thermo Fisher ended the third quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected numbers. However, the company’s third-quarter 2021 COVID-19 response revenues were $2.05 billion, a reduction from the prior year quarter. Diagnostics and healthcare end market revenues dropped in the quarter. Gross and operating margin contractions were discouraging too.”

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, hitting $552.22. The stock had a trading volume of 84,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,850. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $217.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $613.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

