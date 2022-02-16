Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Sun Life Financial (TSE: SLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$80.00.

2/11/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

2/10/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$77.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Sun Life Financial was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$81.00.

2/10/2022 – Sun Life Financial was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$79.00.

2/9/2022 – Sun Life Financial was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

1/12/2022 – Sun Life Financial had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a C$27.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:SLF traded up C$0.35 on Wednesday, reaching C$68.77. 2,572,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The firm has a market cap of C$40.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$61.04 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.57.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.