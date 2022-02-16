Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH):

2/9/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $165.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $111.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $121.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $155.00 to $143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $110.00.

2/2/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $172.00.

1/21/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

1/10/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/10/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/7/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $165.00.

1/4/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

12/21/2021 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,660. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.