Analyzing CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA)

Jade Art Group (OTCMKTS:JADA) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Jade Art Group and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jade Art Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 2 1 10 0 2.62

CGI has a consensus target price of $121.77, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given CGI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Jade Art Group.

Profitability

This table compares Jade Art Group and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47%

Risk and Volatility

Jade Art Group has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jade Art Group and CGI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jade Art Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CGI $9.63 billion 2.15 $1.08 billion $4.45 19.01

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Jade Art Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CGI beats Jade Art Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jade Art Group Company Profile

Jade Art Group, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

