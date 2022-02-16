AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of AngioDynamics worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $878.49 million, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

