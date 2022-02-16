Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of Anglo American Platinum stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.30. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $155.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading

